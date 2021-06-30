Dairy Women’s Network stories to be shared by new media partner

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 11:41

Dairy Women’s Network are reaching out to dairy women across the country through a new partnership with national media body MediaWorks.

The MediaWorks team is committed to creating and delivering great content, experiences and results for their audiences and customers. They believe in being the best in connecting, enriching and inspiring Kiwis every day.

There is a strong alignment with the Network around connection and inspiration through inclusion.

Through key messaging to be profiled on the Rural Exchange, Rural Today, and Stock Whips and Lattes segments and more, the partnership will allow the Network to promote new initiatives and events, strengthening New Zealand’s primary sector and promoting leaders within the dairy industry.

"MediaWorks sees the value in connecting with New Zealand’s dairy industry, and that they have chosen us to help build those connections is great," said Dairy Women’s Network Chief Executive Jules Benton.

"Through utilising MediaWorks’ channels, we will be able to increase our reach and continue to further upskill dairy women around the country, which we know will have a positive impact on the industry as a whole." The partnership will also see MediaWorks become the first to release information from the Network, in a series of exclusive news breaks.

"We are thrilled to formalise this partnership. For a long time we have we have had admiration for the work of Dairy Women’s Network, in the way they promote and support the dairy sector in NZ. It will be a great opportunity to strengthen the reach of this tremendous organisation and encourage more people to become involved," said Nick Fisher, Head of Rural for MediaWorks.

Head of Rural Content, Dominic George, said the partnership is a natural extension of the work the two organisations are already doing from a content perspective. "DWN are at the forefront of the dairy sector in this regard and have some great stories to tell."

MediaWorks joins twelve other Network Partners and will be known as the official Media Partner of the organisation. The partnership will also support and profile current Network Partners and the great work that they do collaboratively with the Network.

