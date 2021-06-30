Auckland Business Chamber - A Leap of Faith - Education to Employment.

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 16:32

Tomorrow will see over 1000 students from West Auckland fronting up to industry training organisations and local businesses who may well be their next employer.

The event will take place at the Kumeu Showgrounds starting at 9am.

Kris Hughes, Principal at Riverhead School, said that the purpose of the event is to inspire students with a diverse range of career pathways that are available to them. Sadly, he said research shows that half of primary and intermediate students aspire to one of nine popular jobs rather than having an awareness of the career opportunities that are available. We are hoping that the day will expose the real range of opportunities available to them.