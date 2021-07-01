Rockit's energetic new brand rocking the world

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 12:26

It’s already made a huge splash in China, where it gained well over 100 million views on Douyin (Tiktok) in just one week. And now miniature apple company Rockit’s clever new brand is being rolled out to the rest of the world today, Thursday 1 July.

The new brand elements and visual direction introduce a new dynamism to Rockit, says General Manager Global Marketing, Julian Smith. Reflecting its position as a market leader in the healthy snack category, the fresh and colourful new brand is bursting with personality, attitude and energy.

"This is a hugely exciting step for Rockit," says Julian. "Our new look embodies our Rockit philosophy - to be bold, to innovate, to try something new or do something different. We’re a business that is inspired by nature yet contemporary, modern, and streetwise, and this new direction encapsulates both sides of our personality perfectly."

In order to achieve a successful rebrand, Rockit went first to its New Zealand and international teams for guidance on what it means to be part of the Rockit family, then partnered with Special Group New Zealand who developed a new positioning line "Rockit every day" and evolved packaging and collateral. "It was vital we remain recognisably Rockit - and quintessentially New Zealand - while disrupting the global commodity apple category," Julian says. Packaging will start to transition across to the new brand as of today.

Today also marks the launch of the company’s new global website - with localised country subsites rolling out from 1 August - and the new brand will appear across its social channels worldwide. "Our digital channels now bring our attitude to life and aim to encourage millions more consumers to try something new, do something different and really Rockit," says Julian.

A competition to celebrate the new brand this month encourages Rockit fans to check out the new website and demonstrate how they "Rockit every day". On the website they can also find product and nutritional information, recipes and where to buy Rockit™ apples.

Rockit Global Limited (RGL) CEO Mark O’Donnell says he’s proud to see months of hard work come to life as the brand hits the streets, supermarkets and homes of Rockit’s league of ardent followers across the globe. "With Rockit, the brand is the bedrock of our success," he says "and what sets us apart in a largely commodified category - and it’s also a vital tool when it comes to growing consumer markets overseas. Our goal is to become the world’s most loved apple and this fresh new approach takes us a long way towards that target."

He says with Rockit due to pack and ship over 400 million apples annually by 2025, expanding its key export territories within Asia, America, Europe and the Middle East is critical.

"This new brand builds on our unique point of difference, bringing an eye-catching look that will stand out in stores and online," he says. "We’ve always done things differently - innovation is at the heart of our DNA - so it’s no surprise that our branding is cool, clever and demands attention, just like our apples!"

www.rockitapple.com