Hilton Auckland welcomes new Culinary Director, Des Harris

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 14:13

Hilton Auckland are excited to announce multi award-winning and respected chef, Des Harris as their new Culinary Director, overseeing the direction of all menus across the hotel including FISH Restaurant, Bellini Bar, as well as conference and events and in- room dining.

Making his mark in the kitchen at Wellington’s Logan Brown with Al Brown and Steve Logan, in 2006, Des moved to Auckland to head up the Head Chef role at Clooney, and more recently The Hunting Lodge and Tantalus Estate. With his experience and multiple award wins, Des Harris now brings his extensive culinary refinement to Hilton Auckland, introducing his inventive dining style to the seaside FISH Restaurant.

Des has a grand vision for Hilton Auckland, and FISH Restaurant, incorporating a mix of modern and primal cooking techniques, adding an abundance of freshness, acidity and touches of savoury umami characteristics. Partnering with local farmers, growers and suppliers, there will be a continued focus on locally sourced and seasonal produce along with ethically caught seafood.

Over the next few months, you’ll see new items added to the all menus, with Des’ inspiration extending to pay respect to FISH Restaurant's name, while still offering something for everyone. "With New Zealand’s own unique cold water range of fish species, we want to hero this at FISH," says Culinary Director, Des Harris, "I’m thrilled to be working with the team at Hilton Auckland with a vision to continue to use seasonal produce, great quality ingredients and add new combinations that are at the endless possibility of creativity."

Des is all about elevating flavour, intensity and texture of everyday ingredients, and his appointment comes at an exciting time, after a peak summer season, Hilton Auckland is continuing to up the ante with their premium five-star offering. Whether you’re dining waterside at FISH, or prefer to be in the comfort of your hotel room with in-room dining, Des believes the experience should be the same.

"We are thrilled to have Des on the team. With his award-winning experience, innovative plans for the hotel, and ultimate opulence in mind, we’re so excited for everyone to truly experience what five-star means to Hilton Auckland." Scott Thomson, General Manager Hilton Auckland

Whether you're stopping into FISH to bask in the uninterrupted views of the harbour, or as part of your staycation at the hotel, there’s something for everyone. For more information or to book a table, head to FISH.