bhapi launch Kickstarter campaign to launch Australia’s first safe social media platform

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 15:40

bhapi, the premier safe social media platform set to launch in an Australian first, have today announced their Kickstarter campaign.

The new and innovative app created by tech guru Mick Esber rates, classifies, and blocks negative, fake, biased, hate, violent and explicit content using best-in-class technology. It has been designed to deliver easy-to-use tools for users to manage what they send and receive, is completely Ad-free, and does not sell personal data to third parties.

Mick Esber, Founder and Creator of bhapi says, "Let’s face it, if you’re like me and spend a few hours a day on social media; negative, fake, and toxic content is hard to ignore - it often appears to take priority, not just in my feed, but my family’s social media feeds as well. It can impact offline relationships in our household and can make us all feel more stressed and anxious.

"bhapi came out of my desire to do my part to create a happier and safer world, one message at a time. I like to think of it as the world’s G-rated social media platform. We have created it to be a safe place for sharing and receiving content that is AI reviewed, human moderated, and a commitment to never share your data with third parties."

A recent study revealed:

- 96% of Australians aged 18-56 currently use Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter or Snapchat.

- Of those users, most were concerned about the security of their personal information.

- Over half were also concerned about their data being sold.

- This was closely followed by the uncertainty of what their children are exposed to and the fact that there are currently no laws around what can and can’t be shared.

bhapi, the subscription-based model has launched its Kickstarter campaign today with pledges starting at $5. As part of the campaign, once the target of $50,000 is reached to get bhapi live and create the change that is needed in the social media space, they will be donating 10% of every additional pledge to support mental health organisations across Australia.

With almost 500 million people joining social media in 2020, making 4 billion users globally, the market - it’s time to put the social back into social media.

View an overview of the bhapi app with Mick Esber here: https://youtu.be/fJEAK84Jd9c

For further information on bhapi, or to make a pledge go to: http://kickstarter.bhapi.io