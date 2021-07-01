Matariki ki runga at SkyCity!

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 18:36

Celebrate Matariki, the MÄori new year at SkyCity with kai, kÅrero, and entertainment for the whole whÄnau.

To signify the start of the Matariki activations on 2 July, SkyCity Auckland will host a Rising Ceremony led by NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei.

Later that evening the Sky Tower will light up the TÄmaki Makaurau skyline with a light display acknowledging the rising of the Matariki sky, by mirroring a sunrise.

From 3 - 9 July, the Sky Tower will move between blue and purple for Te Tirohanga, the viewing of the Matariki constellation, ending the ceremony by mimicking the sunset.

SkyCity is working in partnership with leading Maori education provider, Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa (TWoA), to present an authentic Te Ao MÄori experience celebrating Matariki.

Throughout July visitors can learn the story of Matariki by taking in an immersive display in the plaza, powered by the knowledge of leading MÄori astrologist Dr Rangi Matamua.

Visitors will also be invited to turn their loved ones into ngÄ whetÅ« (stars) in the night sky by placing a sticker in remembrance on the PÅhutukawa wall within the SkyCity Atrium.

The Sugar Club will pay special homage to Matariki with a chefs’ tasting menu inspired by ngÄ whetÅ« heri kai mai (the food bringing stars in Matariki), championing home grown produce.

Te RoopÅ« MÄori o SkyCity member Karina Nathan says the focus of SkyCity’s celebrations are about acknowledging the core components of the traditional Matariki ceremony.

"It’s a great honour to partner with Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa, as their mÄtauranga MÄori and the expertise of Dr Rangi Matamua has given strength to our journey providing opportunities for further partnerships with Te Ao MÄori."

The MÄori New Year is a special time of year to be with family and friends, reflect on the past, remember those who are not with us and prepare for the year ahead.

For full Matariki activity, visit skycity.co.nz/Matariki