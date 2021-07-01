Matariki ki runga at SkyCity!

|
[ login or create an account ]
Celebrate Matariki, the MÄori new year at SkyCity with kai, kÅrero, and entertainment for the whole whÄnau.
To signify the start of the Matariki activations on 2 July, SkyCity Auckland will host a Rising Ceremony led by NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei.
Later that evening the Sky Tower will light up the TÄmaki Makaurau skyline with a light display acknowledging the rising of the Matariki sky, by mirroring a sunrise.
From 3 - 9 July, the Sky Tower will move between blue and purple for Te Tirohanga, the viewing of the Matariki constellation, ending the ceremony by mimicking the sunset.
SkyCity is working in partnership with leading Maori education provider, Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa (TWoA), to present an authentic Te Ao MÄori experience celebrating Matariki.
Throughout July visitors can learn the story of Matariki by taking in an immersive display in the plaza, powered by the knowledge of leading MÄori astrologist Dr Rangi Matamua.
Visitors will also be invited to turn their loved ones into ngÄ whetÅ« (stars) in the night sky by placing a sticker in remembrance on the PÅhutukawa wall within the SkyCity Atrium.
The Sugar Club will pay special homage to Matariki with a chefs’ tasting menu inspired by ngÄ whetÅ« heri kai mai (the food bringing stars in Matariki), championing home grown produce.
Te RoopÅ« MÄori o SkyCity member Karina Nathan says the focus of SkyCity’s celebrations are about acknowledging the core components of the traditional Matariki ceremony.
"It’s a great honour to partner with Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa, as their mÄtauranga MÄori and the expertise of Dr Rangi Matamua has given strength to our journey providing opportunities for further partnerships with Te Ao MÄori."
The MÄori New Year is a special time of year to be with family and friends, reflect on the past, remember those who are not with us and prepare for the year ahead.
For full Matariki activity, visit skycity.co.nz/Matariki
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice