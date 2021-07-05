Quality assurance 'key to compliance success' - Astute

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 11:12

Recent changes to the way financial advice can be provided in New Zealand have highlighted the importance of quality assurance and compliance in the financial services industry.

As a team that is committed to helping Kiwis make some of the most important financial decisions, Astute Financial members provide financial advice that at all times keeps clients’ interests first.

Sharing this vision for compliance across the business is Astute Financial’s Quality Assurance Manager, Nikhil Ghate, who heads up a department tasked with providing simple solutions to its members, that combine the flexibility of the new financial regime with consistency of approach.

"Our QA service is available to all our members who have joined Astute via our meticulous on-boarding process. By weaving compliance into the core processes of an adviser’s business, and creating a culture of compliance based on awareness and education rather than fear, Astute QA functions as a strategic partner to our members’ business," says Mr. Ghate.

CEO of Astute Financial, Sarah Johnstone says, "We believe that members coming up with a solution is a key success of our QA service where they own the approach. QA service is just a guide or a coach not a big brother as it may have been in a prescriptive regime."

Mr. Ghate is an experienced analytical risk and compliance manager with expertise in financial adviser legislation. In his role as Quality Assurance Manager, Mr. Ghate is charged with ensuring Astute Financial and its members maintain a strict level of compliance in all core processes.

"Our members are experienced, enthusiastic, and keen to help their clients, but often find themselves tied down by over or under engineered processes that keep them away from the very clients they are wanting to help," says Mr. Ghate.

"Often, we have found, fear of non-compliance holds them back from being innovative, and adding value to their clients’ lives and winning their trust. We believe having consistency is critical to keep non-compliance at bay."

Astute’s QA service also doubles as a compliance helpdesk, with members able to talk to the QA team about their concerns, get help finding solutions, and check that the options they are considering fit within the overall boundaries of the new regime, as defined by the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013, the associated regulations, and the Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services.

"We’re thrilled to see our members utilising the QA service to its fullest potential," says Mr. Ghate.

"We fully understand that noncompliance events cannot be completely eliminated but they can be avoided through a culture of compliance built on trust and openness supported by ongoing training and feedback."