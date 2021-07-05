Ireland and NZ expertise shared at Pasture Summit this week

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 14:54

Speakers from Ireland and New Zealand are coming together at the joint binational Pasture Summit forum this week. The local and international speakers will focus on whether pasture is still the way forward, providing interesting and topical discussions.

Dairy farmers nationwide are encouraged to attend the event, which will be live linked to the Irish venue, to enable international conversation and presentations.

The forum is held across two days, with sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, July 7-8.

Farmers can attend the event in person at Hamilton’s Claudelands Event Centre or farmers nationwide can tune in online to the discussion.

Speakers include top scientists, sector experts, exporters and farmers from both countries, as well as a speaker from global food company, Nestlé. In-depth insights into keeping a lid on costs in the face of water, greenhouse gases and compliance challenges will be offered, while research from both countries to lower our farm environmental footprint will be shared.

The Pasture Summit has wide support across the primary sector with the following Gold sponsors: ANZ, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, DairyNZ, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Livestock Improvement Corporation, Rabobank, Ravensdown.

Registration to attend the event in person or virtually will also give access to recorded footage of the event.

For more information and to register visit pasturesummit.co.nz

Pasture Summit NZ-Ireland Forum 2021

Wednesday-Thursday 7-8 July

Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Virtual attendance available

Register online at pasturesummit.co.nz