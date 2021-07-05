Time for TEAM Group to 'pass on the baton'

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 15:02

Even though the final whistle is about to sound for The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group, it’s definitely not game over for all those involved in Marlborough’s Covid-19 economic recovery.

TEAM held the latest Marlborough Covid-19 Economic Update today - Monday 5 July - at which its second phase report was released, signalling the winding down of TEAM’s activities.

Infometrics’ Senior Economist Brad Olsen gave the national and local economic outlook and a number of recipients of TEAM funding talked about their successful projects. The function was held at the Taylor Restaurant, Clubs of Marlborough from 12.00 pm - 2.00 pm.

TEAM Group chair Councillor Mark Peters said TEAM's role had been to fill the gap in the economic recovery efforts should one exist. "As a result, I am pleased to advise that Marlborough has, in general, recovered much faster and to a greater extent than had been forecast."

"However, we are keenly aware that internationally Covid-19 is not under control. The impact on New Zealand will depend heavily on whether the border remains closed and if the virus enters the New Zealand community again. The Council will keep a close watching brief on the situation and reconvene TEAM if required."

"I am very proud of what TEAM Group has achieved in helping Marlborough's Covid-19 recovery. There is no ‘I’ in team and what we have achieved with our Marlborough TEAM shows that when a region works together as one, anything is possible."

TEAM’s third report highlights the additional benefit the initiative has brought to the Marlborough community including:

$235k + additional funding committed to supporting Marlborough's economic recovery

An additional 55 events supported (7 supported previously)

34 additional businesses assisted - taking the total to 107

An additional 31 young people supported into work readiness training (taking the total to 40)

Social media campaign engagement growth from 25,000+ to 485,000+

Council’s Economic Development Manager Neil Henry said TEAM had identified that most of the key industries locally were not significantly affected by Covid now, except the visitor economy.

"Marlborough has significantly exceeded the initial projections of how Covid would affect the local economy," said Neil.

For example, Infometrics initially projected that GDP would decline by 7.5% by March 2021 but recent projections indicate that the decline was 1.3%. Similarly, it was forecast that 2,646 jobs would be lost over the same period, however, the net change in regional jobs is -105.

"The unemployment rate, reduction in total earnings due to job losses and construction figures are also all looking much more favourable than the projections," said Neil.

"Consequently the second report proposes that the TEAM structure be disestablished, with ongoing support led by the Council’s economic development team, Destination Marlborough and other key business support providers," he said.

"The remaining TEAM funding is to be retained and targeted towards the visitor economy, with a particular focus on Picton and the Marlborough Sounds where there is an identifiable ongoing impact."

Labour and employment support related programmes will also be focus areas going forward.

The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group brought together Council and representatives from key sectors, agencies and iwi within the region in April 2020.

More than 100 people from across Marlborough have been involved in the various TEAM Groups over this time providing valuable insight on the impact of Covid and projects to mitigate it.

The Council has provided $965,000 from its emergency events reserve for local projects. Most of this budget has now been allocated to 28 projects covering events, tourism promotion, business support and employment support.

"TEAM is confident we have helped our region respond, be resilient, return from Covid and begin to reimagine. We may be headed for the final whistle but the work will continue to make sure our region continues to stay ahead of the game," he said.

For TEAM Group’s latest report ‘Marlborough’s Economic Response to Covid-19 Final Report August 2020 to June 2021’ go to:

www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/the-economic-action-marlborough-team-group/reports