Emirates 'on track to deliver 100 million COVID vaccines'

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 10:01

Emirates is proud to have played a vital part in the delivery of vital COVID-19 vaccines globally, with millions of doses administered around the world transited through Dubai and flown on an Emirates aircraft. Along with global deliveries, Emirates has supported New Zealand’s fight against COVID-19, delivering over one million doses to the country.

As the global rollout takes places, Dubai is at the centre of the COVID-19 response through the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance. The alliance, with DP World, Dubai Airports and International Humanitarian City, was formed to facilitate the rapid transport of COVID-19 vaccines and related medical supplies through Dubai to developing countries.

Since January 2021, Emirates SkyCargo has moved around 75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 50 destinations around the world. The cargo carrier has also

transported six different types of COVID-19 vaccines on its flights and is on track to achieving the goal of 100 million vaccines.

Emirates SkyCargo is a world leader in the air transportation of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals and worked quickly to prepare for the transportation of vaccines, announcing in October 2020 the setting up of a dedicated GDP certified airside hub.

The carrier has over 20,000 sq metres of EU GDP certified cool chain infrastructure for storing and handling COVID-19 vaccines in Dubai. There are also more than 50 cool dollies dedicated for pharmaceuticals at its hub protecting temperature sensitive shipments during transit between the aircraft and the cargo terminal.

Emirates SkyCargo also has a specialised product ‘Emirates Pharma’ for the safe and efficient transportation of temperature sensitive cargo. More than 200 tonnes of pharmaceuticals are transported around the world everyday by Emirates aircraft, helping deliver cures to global communities.

In February 2021, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with UNICEF to expedite transportation of COVID-19 vaccines under the framework of the COVAX facility, aimed at equitable distribution of vaccines to global communities. In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, Emirates SkyCargo has transported thousands of tonnes of other essential commodities such as PPE, pharmaceuticals and related supplies on its flights.

Along with delivering vaccines, Emirates SkyCargo has exported an impressive amount of New Zealand produce to global markets during the pandemic, including more than 2400 tonnes of chilled meat, over 230 tonnes of seafood, and more than 375 tonnes of Manuka Honey.

The carrier also recently set up a humanitarian airbridge initiative to transport urgent COVID-19 relief items to India. Under the initiative, the air cargo is offering any available cargo capacity on its flights from Dubai to nine destinations in India, free of charge for NGOs for transporting medical and relief items.