Queenstown Lakes DC launches economic diversification campaign

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 12:11

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Economic Development Unit (EDU) has today announced an exciting campaign to advance economic diversification in the region.

The diversification campaign, Home for Healthier Business, is dedicated to attracting business leaders, employers, and talent to Queenstown Lakes with an aim to broaden future economic prospects in the district.

QLDC Economic Development Manager Peter Harris said the campaign promotes the advantages of the unique Queenstown Lakes lifestyle, entrepreneurial community spirit, and progressive business attributes.

"Queenstown Lakes district has a global reputation as a spectacular place to visit and holiday, but we want to challenge the perception of our district as a place simply to come on holiday."

"We have an exciting and progressive community of talent and innovation here which we want to build on. The Home for Healthier Business is a campaign to showcase Queenstown, WÄnaka and surrounding communities as thriving places to live and do business while forging a regenerative economy," Mr Harris said.

Home for Healthier Business is a collaborative, long-term project led by QLDC EDU with the support of Destination Queenstown, Lake WÄnaka Tourism and Startup Queenstown Lakes. The EDU received $75,000 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for the pilot.

The Home for Healthier Business website (www.healthierbusiness.org) is now live and includes information and resources on moving to the district, establishing a business, and connecting to personal and professional networks, as well as details on local schools, services, and property. It also shares the personal stories of local entrepreneurs and employers who are growing businesses and organisations in Queenstown Lakes, including Xero founder Rod Drury, global fintech leader Jason Wilby, and food tech entrepreneur Alex Worker.

"The Home for Healthier Business project aligns with the wider QLDC Economic Diversification Plan and intends to attract employers and business leaders who want to grow teams in low-carbon, non-

extractive industries and regenerative initiatives," Mr Harris said.

"We envision these people establishing new businesses or transferring existing enterprises to the region. It is not a ‘mass attraction’ campaign; it’s about recruiting a small number of individuals, many of whom already have a connection to the region, and providing them with the resources, tools and networks they need to embed in the community. We hope to support them to grow their business here, and ideally open up new employment opportunities and career pathways for locals."

Mr Harris said economic diversification in the region will take time, but he is positive about the future.

"We believe that with Home for Healthier Business, as well as Council’s other economic diversification initiatives and the incredible work already underway by our local business community, we are heading in the right direction for creating an economy that is resilient and safeguarded from future domestic or global events."