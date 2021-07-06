Augen Software Group rebrands to CodeHQ

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 13:03

Leading software development service provider, Augen Software Group, today unveiled its extensive rebrand and name change to CodeHQ, to better reflect its growth, evolved service offering and new vision.

Co-founded by CEO Peter Vile and Board Director Mitchell Pham in 1993, Augen’s unique model combines the best in local expertise with offshore development scale via their ‘one team in two markets’ run across New Zealand and Vietnam. Augen has proudly worked with many growing and established New Zealand businesses both in the technology sector and more broadly across the business space to help them achieve their software development aspirations.

After almost 30-years of continued growth and development as a business, the rebrand reflects Augen adapting to meet the shifting software development needs of New Zealand businesses, while continuing to deliver its world class service.

With customers, stakeholders and shareholders demanding more functionality, improved experiences and smoother transactions, the rate of change is not diminishing. Acute labour shortages, however, coupled with the closure of borders, are real problems preventing development in New Zealand. Accordingly, Augen is taking this opportunity to reinforce its unique software development service model through a comprehensive rebrand.

Chief Marketing Officer Ben Rose says, "we collaborated closely with our people, customers and partners to understand their needs and to distil the essence of the distinctive way we meet those needs. And the result is our exciting rebranding as CodeHQ. Our new identity helps us better communicate and simplify what we offer, which is a way to build great software for New Zealand businesses. It’s about making software. Not excuses".

CEO, Peter Vile adds, "For nearly three decades, we‘ve worked hard to create an environment where Kiwi companies can build the software they need to their hearts’ content, free from traditional constraints. We’re excited about our new identity as part of a broader growth strategy that will ensure New Zealand businesses can meet their software development needs and no longer have to settle for second best".