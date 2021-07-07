The Co-operative Bank giving $2.5 million back to customers

Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 - 11:39

128,000 customers of The Co-operative Bank throughout New Zealand are receiving a mid-winter boost, thanks to the Bank’s annual rebate - this year totalling $2.5 million.

The Co-operative Bank’s CEO David Cunningham says customers are the focus of everything the Bank does and giving back to customers is a highlight each year.

"Since 2015, we have shared more than $15 million of our profit with customers through rebates. Last year, because of Covid-19 we weren’t able to pay a rebate, but we are excited that the business can give back to our customers again this year.

"We’re owned by our customers and are unique in being the only New Zealand bank to pay a rebate - it is a big part of the way we do things."

The remainder of The Co-operative Bank’s annual profits are reinvested to fund growth, and to develop new products and services for its customers.

As well as putting customers first, The Co-operative Bank is committed to caring for its staff and the environment.

This saw The Co-operative Bank recently gain B-Corp™ status, the only New Zealand bank to hold the certification.

"It’s not enough to simply run a successful bank. We have a responsibility to help improve the lives of our customers, staff and communities. That’s what being a B Corp™ is all about," Cunningham says.

The international certification recognises businesses meeting better standards of social and environmental performance - working towards reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities and the creation of high-quality jobs with dignity, to balance profit and purpose.