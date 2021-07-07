MIQ booking monitoring and alerting system - TBD Technology

Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 - 17:30

TBD Technology recently launched a web application to help Kiwis overseas trying to travel home and find space in MIQ. MIQ4U (https://www.miq4u.com) allows users to create 7-day "alert" window for the dates they would like to travel and MIQ4U will automatically check for those dates. Users are then immediately notified through text and/or email, so they can go directly to the MIQ website and create their own booking. The MIQ4U service allows users to create multiple "alerts" which will remain active for 30 days after they are created.

MIQ4U continuously collects public data from the MIQ booking website, but does not attempt to make an actual booking, as this would violate the terms of the MIQ booking system.

Ben Morrison, a Kiwi and a partner with TBD Technology was inspired to create this system after an exhausting effort to reserve his trip to New Zealand for later this year. He developed the core of MIQ4U to be used just for himself. Ben stated, ‘I was aware of reports of other "bots", but they did not seem to be widely accessible and tended to cross into grey areas of legality.’ It seemed like the natural step to develop and offer a service to everyone to help the average traveler navigate the chaos of booking an MIQ room.

The data we are collecting shows that all days are booked out to the end of the current booking period of 30 Oct. We have also found that several times a day a room does become available, however, the rooms are typically available for less than a minute at a time which strongly suggests that automation is happening in the booking process. This is patently unfair to the typical Kiwi, and we urge MBIE to quickly fix their booking process to stop this happening. We are publishing this data at https://www.miq4u.com/en-US/days