Success in leveling the playing field for small to medium sized builders and tradies

Thursday, 8 July, 2021 - 07:40

"The Combined Building Supplies Co-operative Limited (CBS) was launched just three years ago says Carl Taylor - CBS Co-op Chairman. Membership (CBS Shareholders) has more than doubled in the last 12 months and is now approaching 600."

"Our purpose is to level the playing field for small to medium sized builders and tradies."

"Membership is from all over the country and across all sectors of the building and associated trades."

It’s not just new home builders who benefit, but those doing renovations and extensions, sparkies, plumbers, painters, maintenance and even landscape gardeners. Essentially everyone in the business of buying building materials and services to build or fix things", Carl says enthusiastically.

The Co-operative currently has more than 30 nationwide suppliers covering almost all aspects of construction. The suppliers with whom CBS Co-op have agreements recognize the growth potential in providing better pricing for the combined business of CBS Members."

The main benefit of being a CBS shareholder is the up-front supplier discounts on building materials and services. Any co-op member is eligible for the same CBS member discounts, big or small, on the amount of business they transact with each of the co-op’s suppliers.

Co-op shareholders also receive a profit distribution, based on the value of the business they do with CBS suppliers.

Shareholders who transact $30,000 or more in total across all CBS suppliers are eligible for this distribution. The minimum amount applies to fairly share the fixed costs of CBS co-op over all shareholders.

To maximise the benefits of membership, shareholders can access preferential pricing (up front discount) that CBS has negotiated for members, while also the end-of-year rebate out of the co-op’s profits.

Celebration events will be hosted by CBS in Christchurch and Auckland.

In Christchurch, the event will be from 4pm to 7pm, Wednesday 14 July 2021, at the Papanui Club, 310 Sawyers Arms Road.