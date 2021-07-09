Friday, 9 July, 2021 - 13:44

Aon and the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance is proud to announce the 2021 Aon Scholarship is now open.

Now in its 16th year, the Aon scholarship is highly regarded for providing insurance professionals invaluable professional development and networking opportunities. The winner of the Aon Scholarship will attend either the 2022 Aon Global Clients Reinsurance Seminar in London or 2022 Aon Hazards Conference in Australia, subject to travel availability.

This year’s essay topic will focus on 2050 Climate Change: Industry Impacts, Challenges and Opportunities. The 2050 scenario will challenge applicants to provide an overview of the state of the (re)insurance market and how it has addressed the issue from underwriting, commercial, technical, and societal perspectives - using lessons learned from the disruptions of 2020.

"Since its inception, the Aon Scholarship has shined light on future industry leaders and strengthened the professional standards of the Australian, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea insurance industries," said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO and Aon Scholarship Judge.

"We strongly encourage insurance and reinsurance professionals to apply for the scholarship - past winners have described the Aon Global Clients Reinsurance Seminar in London as career defining which has helped them improve their communication with clients and colleagues, and enhance their overall professional capability."

"The Aon Scholarship offers an unforgettable career building experience for all who choose to participate. Winning the Aon Scholarship opens up a door of opportunity to collaborate and connect with insurance leaders both locally and from across the globe" said Robert De Souza, President APAC / CEO ANZ, Aon Reinsurance Solutions.

The winner will be announced at the annual Australian Insurance Industry Awards in Sydney on Tuesday 26 October 2021.