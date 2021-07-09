Air Traffic Control services to stay for Invercargill Airport

Friday, 9 July, 2021 - 14:11

Airways New Zealand today confirmed Air Traffic Control services will be retained at Invercargill Airport.

In May 2020 Airways launched a review of the air traffic services it provides at seven regional airports which had reducing traffic volumes, including Invercargill Airport.

Invercargill Airport completed an Aeronautical Study on Aerodrome and Aircraft Traffic Management services at the Airport and submitted this to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in December 2020. After assessing the Aeronautical Study the CAA decision is that the current Air Traffic Control service needs to be retained.

Airways CEO, Graeme Sumner says Invercargill is the gateway to Southland and the internationally famous tourist attractions in the region.

"Flight numbers in and out of Invercargill are reaching close to pre-Covid levels, a positive sign for the industry," he says.

"Invercargill Airport also plays an important part in supporting regional connectivity as it acts as an alternate option for Queenstown Airport during winter ski season and weather diversions.

"The decision from the CAA is welcome news for the Airways staff employed in our Invercargill Tower regarding the future of the service," Mr Sumner says.

Airways will now work with Invercargill Airport to continue providing the service that the CAA requires.