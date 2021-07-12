Buyers pumped as busy South Island business goes up for sale - Bayleys

Monday, 12 July, 2021 - 11:23

The land, buildings and business sustaining one of the South Island’s busiest service stations have been put up for sale.

Lewis Pass Motors is a popular staging post and 24-hour fuel stop at Springs Junction, a key intersection of two busy tourist and commercial routes, State Highways 7 and 65, near Lewis Pass.

The long-established, profitable service station has a supply agreement with the GAS chain. It boasts the second-highest throughput of all the New Zealand-owned chain’s South Island fuel outlets, and ranks in the top five out of more than 120 GAS sites nationally.

Bayleys salesperson Dennis Christian said the business had several established income streams, from fuel, food and beverage, retail and towing activities. Yet it presented buyers with immediate options to further diversify and grow revenues.

"Lewis Pass Motors represents an attractive and unique proposition for an owner-operator to move in to a beautiful part of New Zealand and run this established business as it is, or take it to another level," said Mr Christian.

The land, buildings and business sustaining Lewis Pass Motors are being marketed for sale as a freehold going concern by way of negotiation, through Bayleys Nelson.

Mr Christian said fuel sales were at the heart of existing activities, with a forecourt supplying 91 and 95 octane petrol, diesel and LPG bottle swaps.

With opening hours covering core demand throughout the week, the station enabled 24-hour fuel sales via after-hours card payment facilities, he said.

"The service station attracts the majority of commercial vehicle traffic that passes through the area. From Springs Junction, it’s about 45 kilometres to the nearest full service station in Reefton to the west, and much further to the north and east.

"Demand for fuel is maximised by Lewis Pass Motors’ policy of honouring discount cards from BP, Z, Caltex, Challenge and Farmlands, and through the GAS network’s membership of the AA Smartfuel loyalty scheme," said Mr Christian.

The existing supply agreement with GAS runs through to 2026, but a new owner will have the option to extend the arrangement.

An on-site food caravan delivers another revenue stream by catering to travellers breaking up long journeys. Further year-round income is generated by a tow-truck operation with contracts as an AA-authorised towing service, and as a recovery provider for insurance companies.

Mr Christian said a dormant workshop with two bay hoist facilities presented a new owner with the chance to employ a mechanic and reinstate vehicle repair work.

A fully redecorated four-bedroom home on the property could serve as owner or staff accommodation, or be rented independently for added income.

"The site’s multi-use zoning and abundance of undeveloped land also offers possibilities for future activities and development, perhaps in the form of an expanded restaurant/bar or grocery offering or as a base for visitor activities."

Mr Christian said the assets for sale included some 9,105 square metres of freehold land with a wide frontage to State Highway 7.

"The site houses multiple buildings and amenities, including the service station with its shop, tanks and other infrastructure, the workshop and house, along with other assets such as the food caravan and tow truck. A large paved area provides plenty of parking for cars and trucks and a secure yard for the towing service."

Further details on assets and business performance are available to potential buyers subject to signing a confidentiality agreement.

Mr Christian said Lewis Pass Motors’ position at a key crossroads assured a steady year-round flow of traffic.

"State Highway 7 is a popular tourist route and key commercial and logistical lifeline connecting the South Island’s east and west coasts via Lewis Pass.

"State Highway 65, which heads north from the junction along the Maruia River, is part of the main route between Christchurch and Nelson.

"Surrounded in all directions by mountains, the Springs Junction area is a beautiful gateway to numerous attractions including Lewis Pass Scenic Reserve, Maruia Springs and the St James Walkway."