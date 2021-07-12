Supermarket spending increases in June - Stats NZ

Monday, 12 July, 2021 - 11:45

Overall card spending was up 0.9 percent in June, driven by spending on consumable goods, Stats NZ said today.

Seasonally adjusted card spending on consumables, which includes spending on groceries, liquor, and specialised food, was up $41 million (1.8 percent) compared with May. This was the largest growth in any of the core retail industries in June.

"Supermarkets have seen the biggest rise in Kiwi spending in June," business statistics manager Ricky Ho said.

"With some particularly wild weather at the start and end of the month, New Zealanders may have been keener on stocking up on supplies and staying in."

While consumables saw the largest increase, spending was steady across the board. Seasonally adjusted retail spending was up $54 million (0.9 percent), and total spending was up $134 million (1.6 percent) in June compared with May.

"Spending remained robust in June, despite Wellington moving into and out of alert level 2 towards the end of the month," Mr Ho said.

Strong spending in June quarter

Seasonally adjusted retail spending increased by $763 million (4.5 percent), and total spending was up $989 million (4.5 percent) in the June quarter compared with the March quarter.

"Unlike the March quarter, which saw several moves up and down COVID alert levels, the June quarter was largely spent at alert level 1," Mr Ho said.

"This long stretch without COVID restrictions may have helped fuel a strong increase in card spending in the June quarter."

