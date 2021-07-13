Peugeot and Citroen partner with Heartland 'to make EV ownership more accessible'

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - 09:21

Heartland has partnered with Auto Distributors NZ Limited (ADNZ), the importers and distributors of Peugeot and Citroen vehicles in New Zealand, to launch iOWN - the new vehicle finance service for New Zealanders looking to purchase a new or used Peugeot or Citroen from authorised dealerships.

iOWN offers a range of finance options to help Kiwis get behind the wheel - including vehicle term loans, Guaranteed Future Value loans and business and operating leases.

Darryl Harnett, Heartland’s General Manager - Consumer, said Heartland was delighted to be selected as the exclusive financial provider for Peugeot and Citroen.

"We are proud to partner with ADNZ, one of New Zealand’s leading vehicle distributors, to provide finance options for Peugeot and Citroen drivers. Partnering with distributors, trusted vehicle brands and dealerships is an important part of Heartland’s growth strategy. Together, the finance solutions we offer can help to reduce the barriers to entry many people may have faced when trying to buy a new or used vehicle."

"In particular, the iOWN Guaranteed Future Value product provides customers with the guaranteed minimum value of their vehicle at the end of their loan term. So, not only do they drive away with low weekly repayments, they also have certainty of what the minimum value of their vehicle will be when they’re ready to replace, retain or return it at the end of their iOWN term."

Chris Brown, ADNZ’s CEO is excited about the potential. "The timing is very deliberate as we launch the e208 and e2008 full electric cars in New Zealand. iOWN will make owning these cars easier than ever before, with no deposit and a low weekly price, and the added security of knowing exactly what the minimum value of their car will be in a few years’ time."

"Choosing Heartland as a finance partner was an easy choice because they shared our vision to accelerate New Zealand’s transition to lower emissions. We couldn’t be happier with what we’ve developed together," concluded Mr Brown.

iOWN is now available through Peugeot and Citroen dealerships nationwide.

Heartland’s lending criteria, fees, terms and conditions apply.