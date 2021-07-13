Vegetables lead sharp rise in food prices - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - 11:45

The largest rise for vegetable prices in over four years pushed food prices up 1.4 percent during the June 2021 month, Stats NZ said today.

Vegetable prices rose 15 percent in June, mainly influenced by rising prices for tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, capsicum, and broccoli. After adjusting for seasonal effects, vegetable prices were up 8.5 percent.

"We typically see price rises for many vegetables in winter due to seasonal effects," consumer prices manager Matthew Stansfield said.

"However, we are seeing larger rises than usual for this time of the year and for a greater number of vegetables."

The only fresh vegetable prices to fall in June were kumara, pumpkin, and mushrooms.

Capsicum prices rose 27 percent to a weighted average price of $24.16 per kilogram, an all-time high.

"Capsicum prices follow a very seasonal trend, generally reaching their peak during July or August as more produce is imported during winter," Mr Stansfield said.

Tomato and cucumber prices continued to rise in June, both up 52 percent to a weighted average price of $11.19 and $16.79 per kilogram, respectively. Both also had strong rises in April 2021. See Tomatoes and cucumbers drive up April food prices for more information.

Slightly offsetting the 1.4 percent rise in food prices, in order of contributions are:

kiwifruit, down 24 percent

instant coffee, down 4.9 percent

pork leg, down 10 percent

kumara, down 10 percent.

Annual food prices increase 2.8 percent

Food prices increased 2.8 percent in the year ended June 2021. This was mainly influenced by higher fruit and vegetable prices (increasing 9.6 percent) and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food (increasing 4.4 percent).

