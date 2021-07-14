Union report on gig work released - CTU

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 09:21

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s release of First Unions report: Gig Work in Aotearoa. The report delves into the experiences and difficulties faced by gig workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers and considers international precedents and potential options for change.

CTU Secretary, Melissa Ansell-Bridges comments "In New Zealand we have an expectation that everyone has access to some fundamental basics at work. ‘Gig work’ is often perceived as being short term and temporary, and is almost always through online apps for ridesharing, delivery driving, and online based work like software development. This work is extremely precarious and those doing the work are not considered to be employees by those in charge of the business."

"We are deeply concerned that precarious work is frequently really bad for working people. Insecure work equals insecure income. If people have no idea about their income then it is impossible to plan for the essential costs of life. Action is needed to protect these vulnerable working people."

"The facts from the report are clear; you’re worse off as a gig worker. Let’s make work better for everyone and ensure that basic employment rights like the minimum wage, apply to all working people," Ansell-Bridges said