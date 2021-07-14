Co-working space pioneer projects major footprint boost - Generator

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 15:46

Generator - the pioneer of co-working space in New Zealand - projects a 50% increase of the current co-working space it offers over the next five years.

The Precinct Property owned company that launched 10 years ago this month, currently operates more than 15,000 sqm of co-working space from four facilities in central Auckland and is about to expand into the Wellington CBD market with two new facilities planned for the capital - the first of which is opening in November.

Generator general manager John Moffett, says demand for the flexibility of their model that that allows tenants to scale up, or down, in a low risk way has been extraordinary since the initial impact of Covid.

"Our customers or tenants are not only demanding the flexibility of work environments for their employees, but they’re also wanting that same flexibility for their lease. As they grow they can get that with this model.

"On the flipside, in the event of a potential contraction from another lock-down or similar, they also want to know they aren't going to be left locked into paying for be a large and long term lease," says Moffett.

Generator tenancies pre-Covid peaked at 97% with waitlists across some sites. That got knocked down to 65% during Covid last year, but tenancies are now back to more than 85% and forecast to return to pre-Covid levels by the end of this year.

Co-working space analyst, Gergely Gaspardy, from commercial property firm CBRE says all indicators point to an increasing trend of businesses - small and multinational - adopting the new work space model to accommodate hybrid schedules, remote work and potentially reduced real estate footprints.

"Our recent CBRE occupier sentiment survey shows that 56% of businesses anticipate using more flexible office space in their future real estate strategy. Moreover, the same percentage (56%) of multinational companies with an existing Australia/New Zealand portfolio expect an increase in the importance of having flexible space options in their portfolios going forwards."

"What makes the above results even more compelling is the fact that the majority of the same multinational participants also expect their total real estate portfolio to decrease in the next lease cycle (3-5 years), essentially indicating a preference to replace some of their traditional leased space with smaller, but more flexible options," says Gaspardy.