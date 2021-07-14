InvestNow KiwiSaver scheme offers Milford, Fisher and Smartshares

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 15:39

Innovative online savings platform InvestNow has knocked back claims that the current ‘single scheme’ KiwiSaver rule limits member choice.

Mike Heath, InvestNow General Manager, said recent media comments alleging the current law restricting KiwiSaver members to one scheme is ‘incredibly bad practice’ misses an important development in the sector.

"At InvestNow we’ve solved what some media commentators are calling a flaw in the design of KiwiSaver that restricts diversification by preventing members from joining more than one scheme," Heath said. "By applying our existing platform technology, Kiwis don’t have to have all their KiwiSaver eggs in one basket - with us they can choose multiple managers at once."

InvestNow empowers New Zealanders to generate and manage their own wealth through a platform that removes traditional barriers while giving members wider choice and flexibility.

Without the need of a middleman or adviser, InvestNow customers can self-manage investments, picking exactly what they want and need.

Currently, 80% of InvestNow KiwiSaver customers invest into one of the many diversified growth funds on the platform.

"Kiwis want growth diversified funds for their KiwiSaver portfolios, so we’ve taken it a step further by providing our customers with the ability to spread their investments across a range of diversified growth funds from multiple investment managers," Heath said.

"We have just added the extremely popular Milford Active Growth Fund, the Fisher Funds Growth Fund and the Smartshares Growth Fund to our KiwiSaver scheme. These new funds join our existing growth diversified funds from Harbour Asset Management, Hunter Investment Management, Mint Asset Management and Pathfinder. Our customers can allocate their KiwiSaver contributions across any combination of these seven growth funds."

As well, there is no extra cost for InvestNow customers to spread their investments across multiple managers and/or funds. "It’s simple maths," he said. "For example, if a customer has invested equally in four funds for their KiwiSaver ie 25% each, and each one had a management fee of 1%, the total cost is still 1%."

InvestNow KiwiSaver currently offers over 30 funds from 13 underlying investment managers including the three new growth funds from the high-profile NZ firms listed above.

"We have shown that being part of a single-scheme from InvestNow directly addresses the limitation cited by some KiwiSaver critics. Our customers can easily have more than one manager looking after their KiwiSaver nest egg," Heath said. "Linking smart technology to member needs seems a better way of solving the KiwiSaver investment choice conundrum than loading unnecessary administrative costs and reporting complexity with a multi-scheme approach."

For KiwiSaver members who do want greater investment freedom, it has also never been easier to make the switch between schemes, he said.

Technology coupled with regulatory intervention has significantly accelerated the speed and simplicity of switching KiwiSaver providers. A recent upgrade to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) system, for instance, has cut scheme transfer times dramatically while providers, including InvestNow, have simple, efficient member onboarding processes.

"But we’ve found there is still a misconception among many New Zealanders that switching KiwiSaver schemes is hard," Heath said. "Since launching our scheme, one of the most common concerns we hear from prospective members is about the perceived difficulties of switching providers - and they’re often amazed when we show them how easy we’ve made it for them."