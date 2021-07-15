Interest from schools around the country in talking about financial literacy - FSC

Thursday, 15 July, 2021 - 11:30

The Financial Services Council [FSC] has had a fantastic response to the launch of it’s new competition for New Zealand school students.

The ‘Why Does Money Matter?’ competition, launched in June, asks students around the country to explain why money matters to them in a three-minute video. FSC’s CEO Richard Klipin says there has already been a fantastic response from Kiwi schools, and there are still six weeks left to register and enter.

"We’re delighted that already 50 schools and kura around the country from Kaitaia to Invercargill have registered, and we encourage all Kiwi schools, classrooms and students to tell us why money matters to them.

"It’s exciting to see the level of interest from schools in growing the financial literacy of students, particularly from smaller schools in rural areas and those wanting to submit entries in te reo MÄori.

"We’re proud to confirm that entries can be submitted in both English and te reo MÄori, and we’re able to connect schools with platforms that provide free financial resources in both languages.

"So far, we’ve heard from students that money matters to them for a diverse range of reasons; it can help support their families, help them to buy their first house, help them at university, or help them save for things they want.

"Taking the time to think about money and encourage healthy conversations about how we save and spend it will all contribute to improving our financial wellbeing - and that is what this competition is all about," concluded Klipin.

Judge Genevieve Mora says "I think money is definitely not the be all and end all, but it does allow us to achieve our dreams or things that we aspire to - our goals. It also allows us to support the things we wholeheartedly believe in.

"I cannot wait to see - and hear - why Kiwi kids think money matters because it is so important for our wellbeing," concluded Genevieve.

Teachers can register individual students, groups, classes, or their entire school, with unlimited entries available. Entries close on 20 August and there will be winners across five categories based on year groups. Winning entries will receive $2,000 cash for their school, along with other prizes to be announced that will support financial literacy programmes. They will also have their entries screened at the FSC’s ReGenerations Conference in Auckland on 22-23 September.