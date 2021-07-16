Visa extensions welcomed by BusinessNZ

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 08:49

BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.

"In the midst of a crushing sectoral skills shortage, this announcement is most welcome.

"We would ask the Government to consider extending all other visa categories in a similar way as soon as possible."