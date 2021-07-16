New Zealand’s red meat sector welcomes immigration changes - MIA

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 11:00

Immigration changes announced by the Government are welcome and will help ease some of the pressure on the red meat sector’s migrant workforce.

"Without this visa extension, 100 of our 250 halal butcher workforce faced losing their right to stay in New Zealand next year," says Sirma Karapeeva, chief executive of the Meat Industry Association (MIA).

"These roles are critical to supporting employment for thousands of other employees in the red meat sector, mainly in the regions, and the Government has clearly listened to our concerns.

"Without halal butchers, there is a real potential that the overall value of each animal processed is reduced, meaning less revenue for companies, farmers and the New Zealand economy. Halal processing generates over $3.3 billion of value-add halal certified meat products.

"However, we still face ongoing challenges in recruiting enough halal butchers. New Zealand has a relatively small Muslim population and this means that the industry must recruit from overseas to make up for the shortfall.

"That’s why we’re asking the Government to consider a more permanent solution that would facilitate the entry of migrant halal butchers such as a special visa category for halal butchers."