Spark bolsters its Nokia smartphone range

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 12:34

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the expansion of its range at Spark. The leading New Zealand phone carrier will soon offer at least one device across the newly named X, G and C-Series Nokia smartphones.

The hero device of the line-up is the Nokia X20 5G, designed to withstand the hustle and bustle of everyday life and backed by Nokia mobile’s industry-leading three year warranty. The device also comes with two years of Android OS Updates and three years of security updates as well as a 100% compostable case in the box. Customers will also receive the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, valued at $129, as a gift with purchase with the Nokia X20.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 480 5G Mobile Platform, the Nokia X20 delivers series-defying performance and truly global 5G.

Ready and waiting to capture the world in crisp detail whether day or night, the Nokia X20 uses the versatile AI-powered 64MP quad camera with renowned ZEISS Optics. Featuring an ultra-wide lens for impressive scenic views, a macro-lens for intricate close-ups, and a depth sensor for portraits that stand out. Plus, the new Dual Sight Multi-Cam mode gives the ability to shoot videos using the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The Nokia G10 is available from today and bolsters Spark’s G-Series offering, joining the already launched Nokia G20. A hard worker for its attractive price point with a 5050mAh battery, it powers through up to three days on a single charge and the generous 6.5" display is big enough for the whole family to gather around and enjoy.

Continuing to offer the quality Nokia phones are known and trusted for, the Nokia G10 also offers customers added peace of mind with a three year warranty, as well as three years of monthly security updates and two years software upgrades.

James Robinson, ANZ Country Manager, HMD Global said: "At HMD Global, we take pride in looking after our customers for longer and we’re proud to introduce new Nokia smartphones that are backed by our three year warranty. Throughout our range and regardless of price point, our devices are built to last. We’re pleased to be able to offer more reliable and affordable devices into the hands of Kiwis for them to love, trust and keep for today and years to come."

Keryn Possin, Device Sourcing Manager at Spark New Zealand, said: "It was an obvious choice for us to expand our range of Nokia phones for our customers. Nokia is a name trusted by Kiwis and we know that Nokia phones offer what is important to our customers- value for money, the latest features and generous warranties."

The Nokia C01 Plus will be the last of the new smartphones to arrive at Spark this September. Bringing renowned Finnish reliability to one of the lowest-priced Nokia smartphones, it’s an attractive option for price-sensitive customers looking for long-lasting battery and durability.

All devices offer clean, easy to use and customisable pure Android experience free of bloatware and third-party apps.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia G10 in Night (3 GB/32 GB variant) will be on sale for $199 RRP from 16th July from Spark stores nationwide and online. https://www.nokia.com/phones/en_nz/nokia-g-10

The Nokia X20 in Nordic Blue (6 GB/128 GB variant) will be on sale for $579 RRP from 3rd August at Spark stores nationwide and online. https://www.nokia.com/phones/en_nz/nokia-x-20

The Nokia C01 Plus in Blue (2/16GB variant) will be on sale for $149 RRP and will be available from September from Spark stores nationwide and online. https://www.nokia.com/phones/en_nz/nokia-c-01-plus