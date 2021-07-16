Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 15:22

Today, Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise marketplace, announced the launch of AppExchange Chat and AppExchange Trusted Reviews - designed to make it even easier for customers to connect with partners directly and make smarter business decisions - without ever leaving a partner’s AppExchange listing.

While AppExchange has long been an innovation hub for customers looking to transform their businesses, these new innovations will enable customers to connect with partners directly and in real-time - supporting rapid digital transformation.

The new AppExchange Chat feature will enable partners to add Chat functionality to their AppExchange listings, making it possible for customers to:

Chat with real partner experts and get questions answered without leaving AppExchange.

Leverage those answers to make better informed business decisions in real-time.

Additionally, AppExchange Trusted Reviews will help customers pick solutions with confidence by displaying a reviewer’s ecosystem status - indicating their Salesforce expertise, such as:

Salesforce MVP: A Salesforce MVP is a community member who has been officially recognised by Salesforce for their expertise and leadership.

Trailhead Ranger: Trailhead is Salesforce’s online learning platform that helps anyone skill up for jobs in the Salesforce ecosystem; and Trailhead Rangers have developed Salesforce expertise over time by taking Trailhead courses.

Top Reviewer: Top Reviewers are AppExchange community members whose contributions encourage conversation and help others make informed decisions.

For more information on AppExchange Chat and Trusted Review please view the full newsroom post here. https://www.salesforce.com/news/stories/salesforce-launches-appexchange-chat-and-trusted-reviews/