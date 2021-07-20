Popularity for air purification products is 'cleaning up'

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 - 14:56

Following the global outbreak of Covid-19, air cleanliness appears to be front-of-mind amongst health-conscious Kiwis, with new data from PriceSpy, the fully impartial price and product comparison site, revealing consumer buying interest across the shopping category of air purifiers is rapidly growing in popularity, up +63 per cent year-on-year-.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: "After Covid-19 shook the world last year, consumer buying interest changed. Popularity for niche shopping categories, such as bread makers, chest freezers and sewing machines grew almost instantly overnight.

"But over a year on and even though New Zealand is no longer in lockdown, we are continuing to see unusual spikes in popularity across shopping categories that are not usually in-demand, such as air purifiers."

And it’s not just New Zealanders that are interested in air purification. Other countries including Singapore and the United States of America-- have reported seeing similar growth trends.

Liisa continues: "One of the main factors as to why we are seeing increased consumer buying interest across the shopping category of air purifiers right now is most-probably a direct fall out of Covid-19.

"For example, more people are returning back to work and are sharing an office space with lots of other people. And now more than ever, they are looking to take additional precautionary measures to help keep germs at bay.

Product

Popularity history

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool

"Whilst air purification may not be something everyone has considered installing into their homes or offices, according to Arizton, the global air purifier market is expected to grow, reaching around $19 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) rate of 12 per cent (2021 - 2026). If this is the case, we may well end up seeing more of these types of products in Kiwi homes.

"Another big factor potentially influencing consumer buying interest across the air purification market is the technology developments that are offered through the products.

"For example, with big players such as Dyson and Xiaomi investing heavily in this market, some products now offer smart capabilities that help reveal indoor air pollution at home through a phone app, making them more functional and easy-to-use.

Product

Prices on PriceSpy

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool

$699 - $999

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H

$249 - $259.95

Liisa concludes: "What’s more, this industry may become even more mainstream in the not-so-distant future, with Dyson--- rumoured to have filed a patent for wearable air purification headphones, so watch this space!"

"For anyone looking to purchase an air purification product, we first suggest people take time their time and conduct important price and product research before they buy, as there’s a wide range of products, feature offerings and price points to choose from.

"Using a price comparison website or app such as PriceSpy makes really short work of price and product research. What’s more, as well as being quick free and easy-to-do, it can save shoppers a considerable amount of money, too."