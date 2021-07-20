New Zealand's red meat sector launches drive to recruit halal butchers

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 - 15:20

New Zealand’s red meat sector has launched a recruitment drive to attract halal butchers to the industry.

The sector requires around 250 halal processing people every year with approximately 100 of the roles typically filled by New Zealand residents or those with open work visas.

However, the closure of New Zealand’s borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic means migrant halal butchers and boners are unavailable and the industry is encouraging Muslim New Zealanders to consider a career in the sector.

Sirma Karapeeva, chief executive of the Meat Industry Association, said halal butchers are critical to supporting the meat processing industry, especially in regional communities where many plants are located.

"Halal processing is a core part of the New Zealand meat processing industry with approximately 43 per cent of New Zealand total red meat exports halal certified for Muslim consumers. These contribute approximately $3.3 billion in export earnings.

"Without halal butchers, there is a real potential that the overall value of each animal processed is reduced, meaning less revenue for companies, farmers and the New Zealand economy.

"Our red meat industry has invested in developing this expertise and prides itself in consistently being able to produce halal-certified product for millions of consumers around the world.

"Processing companies offer competitive wages and training for successful candidates. We encourage anyone considering a move or a step into a highly-valued new career to get in touch and talk to us about the opportunities available." Applicants need to be currently entitled to work in New Zealand, be competent in the English language, physically and medically fit and be prepared and able to work in regional New Zealand

Those interested should contact:

halal@mia.co.nz Halal Recruitment Meat Industry Association of New Zealand PO Box 345 Wellington