Asteron Centre update - Civil Aviation Authority

Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand
This is a notification that the following information has been added to the CAA website, aviation.govt.nz:
Asteron Centre update
Staff in Wellington will work from home until at least Wednesday 18 August 2021. Services are available by phone and email.
Engagement and Communications Unit
Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand
If you have any enquiries, please email: info@caa.govt.nz
