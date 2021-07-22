Infrastructure workforce and sustainability in focus at The Contractors Conference

Thursday, 22 July, 2021 - 16:35

Workforce, technology, sustainability and the state of New Zealand’s infrastructure construction industry will be in the spotlight at The Contractors Conference - NZ’s civil construction industry conference in Wellington from 29-30 July.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Chief Executive Peter Silcock said the conference would explore the major challenges and opportunities the civil construction industry was facing, sharing knowledge for businesses and guidance from central and local government clients.

Mr Silcock said the conference provided vital information to set the road ahead for NZ.

"Civil contractors are major contributors to New Zealand’s economy. They are significant employers that work to construct the essential transport, energy, communication and water networks our communities rely on. It’s important they get the knowledge they need to do the work ahead and are celebrated for the important role they play in our society."

Thursday 29 July will feature statements on infrastructure construction from Minister for Infrastructure Hon Grant Robertson and Leader of the Opposition Hon Judith Collins. Another highlight of day one will be a panel discussion on the future pipeline of infrastructure work featuring Infrastructure Commission Chief Executive Ross Copland, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency GM Transport Services Brett Gliddon, Water NZ Chief Executive Gillian Blythe and Local Government NZ Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene.

The Contractors Conference will also provide vital information on coming changes for civil construction companies. Friday 30 July will include a sustainability session with comment from Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia and ToitÅ« Envirocare, and the launch of the Civil Contractors New Zealand Environmental Guide.

Sustainability is important, and something contractors take seriously, Mr Silcock said.

"Part of the role of CCNZ is to help members keep pace with change and help them respond to coming challenges. Conference features the launch of our Environmental Guide, and information on sustainability and workforce initiatives. Key clients, including Government agencies and councils, will also be present to work with industry and set practical goals."

Results from the fifth annual Construction Industry Survey will be presented at Friday’s State of the Industry panel. The survey is a joint CCNZ and Teletrac Navman research project measuring civil construction business attitudes to trends, challenges and opportunities. The survey findings will be discussed by McConnell Dowell Chief Executive Fraser Wyllie, HEB Construction Chief Executive Mark Evans, Isaac Construction Chief Executive Jeremy Dixon and Hawke’s Bay-based Gair Contracting Managing Director Bailey Gair.

Conference presentations will address industry issues ranging from environment and sustainability to workforce and digital engineering. Mental health will be addressed in a presentation from Mates in Construction. Keynote speaker Vanisa Dhiru will speak of the honour and burden of minority representation, while Friday keynote Piri Weepu will talk about nurturing leaders in a high-performance culture.

A highlight of the conference will be the awards - the Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards, Z People Awards and Connexis Civil Industry Training Awards on Friday 30 July, which will celebrate civil construction’s top projects and people from across the country.

More than 600 delegates are expected at this year’s conference, which is being held at Te Papa Tongarewa on Wellington’s waterfront. The 2021 event coincides with the 77-year anniversary of the founding of Civil Contractors New Zealand in July 1944.