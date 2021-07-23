Bryce Morrison named 2021 Bay of Plenty Young Grower of the Year

Friday, 23 July, 2021 - 14:04

Twenty-eight-year-old Bryce Morrison, a Grower Services Representative for Seeka, has been named Bay of Plenty’s Young Grower of the Year for 2021.

The competition took place on 22 July at Mount Maunganui College, where eight competitors tested their horticultural skills and knowledge in a series of challenges. The day’s activities were followed by a speech competition at a gala dinner, where each contestant spoke on the important lessons learned from Covid-19 and how they could be implemented for future years.

Bryce excelled in individual challenges, and impressed judges with his speech. Emily Woods, from Apata, placed second, and Quintin Swanepoel, from Southern Cross Horticulture, placed third.

A Cantabrian, Bryce completed his Horticultural Management studies at Lincoln University after spending four years in the industry with Fruition Horticulture.

Bryce feels he brings fresh energy to the industry and likes to tackle problems with new ideas and technical solutions. One of Bryce’s major achievements includes the Gold Futures and Cut it Out projects, which helped the industry better understand and manage Psa.

Erin Atkinson, chair of Bay of Plenty (BOP) Young Growers, says that the calibre of this years’ contestants has made the 2021 event special.

"The contests of this year’s BOP Young Grower competition have shown great potential for strong careers in the horticulture industry," says Erin.

"The competition is the perfect environment to put their knowledge on display and it’s reassuring that we have such young talent coming through our industry."

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc. Chief Executive, Colin Bond, says that the Young Grower competitions are important to highlight the skills and careers associated with the horticulture industry.

"Horticulture is undergoing rapid change in areas such as regulation and the make-up of the labour force," Colin says.

"It is critical that we have skilled talent with careers in the industry to lead a pathway forward. The 2021 BOP Young Grower competition is an illustration of not only the careers available, but that some of our young and upcoming people will hold the industry in good stead."

Bryce will travel to Wellington to compete against other regional finalists at the national Young Grower of the Year on 22 September.