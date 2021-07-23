Retailer billing roadshow coming to a town near you - TLC

Friday, 23 July, 2021 - 14:53

The Lines Company’s (TLC) transition to a single energy bill is set to take place on 1 October 2021, with customers across TLC’s network region due to benefit from retailers billing both lines and energy charges.

TLC ‘s information roadshow will support customers in the rollover to retailer billing, with nine events taking place across the King Country, Ruapehu District, and Central Plateau during August.

The roadshows kick off in Taumarunui, Åhakune, National Park and TÅ«rangi, then will move further north to MÅkau, Pio Pio, Åtorohanga, Te KÅ«iti, and Mangakino.

"Our goal is to make sure everyone is well supported through the change," said Peter Makara, TLC’s customer experience manager.

"Whether that’s via the phone, in person, or online - we’re here to help!"

The events will offer customers on TLC’s network the opportunity to learn more about the move to retailer billing, with TLC’s team also helping customers with other energy-related queries on the day.

The lines business wants to make the change easier, by getting in front of customers across the network region with information including:

- How retailer billing works

- What customers need to do to be ready

- What it means for landlords and tenants, farm owners and farm contractors

- Support for vulnerable customers

- Important information for people dependent on electricity for medical reasons

- Changes to TLC’s Terms of Service

- WESCT TLC Discounts and KCEPT Distributions

- Maintaining transparency of lines charges

- Changes to vacant property billing

TLC hope to see as many people as possible come along, enjoy a coffee or tea and have a chat with the team. Customers, and others living or working on TLC’s network, are encouraged to RSVP at least 24 hours prior for their local roadshow event by completing the online form, emailing comms@thelines.co.nz, or calling the customer team on 0800 367 546.

Roadshow dates and venues-

Location Venue Date Time

Taumarunui Taumarunui RSA Tuesday 10 August 2 - 3pm

Åhakune The Peaks Wednesday 11 August 11am - 1pm

National Park The Park Wednesday 11 August 5 - 6pm

TÅ«rangi Tongariro Hall Thursday 12 August 11am - 1pm

MÅkau St John MÅkau Tuesday 17 August 11am - 12pm

Pio Pio Memorial Hall Tuesday 17 August 2 - 3pm

Åtorohanga St John Åtorohanga Wednesday 18 August 11am - 1pm

Te KÅ«iti Railway Station Wednesday 18 August 6 - 8pm

Mangakino St John Mangakino Thursday 19 August 11am - 1pm -