New partnership in Taranaki to develop future energy skills

Monday, 26 July, 2021 - 11:14

A new skills partnership has been launched in Taranaki today to grow the number of skilled energy workforce supporting the transition to lower emissions.

Energy Skills Aotearoa (as part of Energy Resources Aotearoa) and Te Pūkenga have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together on this challenge.

"As New Zealand moves towards a lower emissions economy, the energy workforce has a challenge to meet the future skill needs of emerging industries," says Energy Resources Aotearoa Skills Manager Sheree Long.

"We have to support, retain and retrain our current highly-skilled workforce who will be crucial in this transition. The planning for this needs to start now."

The first step will be to develop an industry skills action plan for the broader energy sector including both renewable and non-renewable companies. This work will be led by Energy Skills and supported by Te Pūkenga.

Te Pūkenga Deputy Chief Executive Employer Journey and Experience Warwick Quinn says the creation of Te Pūkenga provides real opportunities for skills planning with industry and to develop expertise that is aligned to climate change goals.

"The mahi we are doing is an upscaling exercise in the long term. We want more learners and employers to be involved and this will happen as industries, like the energy sector, look at upskilling their workforces and supporting their people to apply existing skills to new technologies and new challenges.

"Te Pūkenga can bring a nationwide view and look at a range of learning options that meet the needs of both learners and employers so that learning becomes a life-long and positive experience," he said.

A full copy of the Memorandum is available online here.