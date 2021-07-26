Substantial drop in number of work-related claims during Covid-19 lockdown - Stats NZ

|
Compared with 2019, 22,200 fewer work-related claims were made in 2020, reflecting the national COVID-19 lockdown, Stats NZ said today.
In 2020, a total of 217,500 work-related injury claims were made to Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) or ACC-accredited employers - a drop of 9.3 percent from 2019. This was the largest annual drop in the number of work-related claims since the beginning of the series in 2002.
"During the national COVID-19 lockdown in the first half of 2020, roughly 4 in 10 employed people worked from home, and many more were away from work entirely, which coincided with a large drop in work-related injury claims lodged during this period," labour market statistics manager Andrew Neal said.
Substantial drop in the number of work-related claims during COVID-19 lockdown
Injury statistics - work-related claims: 2020
