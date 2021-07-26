Walker Davey Searells 'welcomes new Associate'

Monday, 26 July, 2021 - 17:08

Walker Davey Searells is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew Hargen to Associate at the firm.

Andrew joined Walker Davey Searells in 2015 as a graduate accountant, before qualifying as a chartered accountant in 2018, and has been a key part of the Walker Davey Searells’ team for the past five and a half years. He says he is excited with the new role and the challenges ahead.

Director John Hendry says the appointment recognises Andrew’s commitment and hard work to the company. "It is a well-deserved step up. Andrew has fitted into the team really well and has shown he has the ability to provide exceptionally good service, solutions and results for existing and new clients. He’s got a bit of name for looking after clients really well," he says.

Specialising in property and hospitality, Andrew appreciates the challenges businesses are facing in this new COVID-19 world. In particular, he says that technology has meant that accounting and business advisory has become an, "ever changing dynamic industry," with businesses required to adapt and keep up-to-date with developments and opportunities.

With a family background in business, Andrew has understood from a young age what being in the business world is like. John Hendry says this knowledge has really helped him to relate to his clients and work with them to make business decisions that best suit them. "Coming from the position of a business owner and really knowing the ins and outs of different issues - well not everyone can offer that."

Walker Davey Searells has been providing accounting and business advisory services to New Zealand businesses since 1923. "With the fantastic talent we have coming through in our team, we are confident in the ongoing strength of the firm and the high level of service we can continue to provide," Hendry says.