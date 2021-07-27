V Energy serving up dose of positive feels with upbeat campaign

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 - 10:00

New Zealand’s favourite energy drink V Energy is serving up a big dose of the positive feels the world needs right now, with a new campaign from Clemenger BBDO Sydney.

Moving away from the traditional association of energy drinks and extreme sports, the relaunch campaign spreads positive energy instead, with the tagline ‘Can you feel it’.

The campaign sees the evolution of the ‘Bugs’ from the iconic TVC spots from the early 2000’s. In the new 30-second TV spot, the now human-sized bugs - Muzza, Kaz, Roz and Pook - personify energy, social connection and fun as they sing along to iconic upbeat soundtrack, Wham’s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" on a road trip.

Working with multi-award winning production powerhouse Psyop has proven a winning combination, with the company’s best-in-class expertise of blurring the lines between advertising and entertainment clearly apparent in this campaign.

Frucor Suntory Director of Energy and Transformation, Allison Yorston is incredibly excited and proud of the new V Energy campaign. She says, "Working collaboratively with the talented crew at Clemenger, Psyop and of course our own team, we have created a new campaign platform that brings to life the spirit of V Energy. I can’t wait to see how our consumers respond; we hope they love the work as much as we do!"

Frucor Suntory Head of Energy Jonny Croft said, "Clemenger has created a campaign with some highly distinctive characters that reminds us V Energy can be enjoyed by everyone, challenging some of the conventions that exist around the energy drink category. We can all put a little positive energy out in the world through those everyday moments by getting together and having some fun."

Clemenger BBDO Sydney Executive Creative Director Darren Wright said, "With the help of the amazingly talented crew at Psyop, we put four random bugs in a car and got them to sing along to the incredibly infectious "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" by Wham. It’s the perfect embodiment of V’s positive energy - and a fun way to launch the new positioning of ‘Can you feel it.’"

The fully integrated campaign launched on 23 July across TV, cinema, digital/social and radio, to be followed by a TikTok campaign for Gen Z.