Graduates urged to get applications in for career kick-start

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 - 14:16

Time is ticking for graduates to secure their place in the GovTechTalent programme - a paid, once in a lifetime opportunity to fast-track their careers and gain real-world experience. With applications closing on the 1st of August, graduates are urged to get their applications in now.

The GovTechTalent programme, run by the Department of Internal Affairs and supported by Student Job Search, sees graduates work across three government departments over a two-year period and upskill across a range of digitally focused workstreams.

Chief Executive of Student Job Search, Suzanne Boyd says applications close this Friday and encourages graduates to snap up this unique opportunity to gain a variety of experience and launch their careers in the public sector.

"GovTechTalent provides a once in a lifetime opportunity for graduates to try their hand across a range of workstreams and government departments, earning a wealth of experience along the way."

Graduates will be placed at departments including Ministry for Primary Industries, Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment, Worksafe, Ministry of Education, Accident Compensation Corporation, Statistics New Zealand, Waka Kotahi / NZ Transport Agency, and Inland Revenue Department.

"Finding a career, you love often takes time, spanning different organisations over many years. GovTechTalent provides the flexibility for graduates to gain experience in a range of different roles across the government sector and learn skills that will drive their careers forward," says Boyd.

Student Job Search is working directly with student representatives to champion graduates from a diverse range of backgrounds and study disciplines into the programme. GovTechTalent ambassador and Pacific student representative, Aaron Itinteang says he wants to encourage graduates to apply now before applications close.

"It’s an awesome programme which will help establish career paths for graduates and support them to navigate through the early years of their working life," says Itinteang.

Despite having a digital focus, the programme is open to students from all study disciplines - although an interest in the digital world is important.

The programme is based in Wellington and begins in February 2022. Students can apply through the Student Job Search website. No CV is required and applications close 1 August 2021.