Expats Return Home to PHD New Zealand

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 10:54

PHD New Zealand is thrilled to announce two new hires across its digital and strategy teams. Sam Casey, as Digital Director and Brendan Hewitt, as Group Strategy Director.

Sam Casey joins PHD New Zealand as a Digital Director, bringing his diverse skillset home after recently returning from London. Casey boasts a cross-channel background with his previous role as Digital Director of Performance at OMD EMEA. Casey is highly skilled in programmatic and paid social, with additional experience in SEM. PHD New Zealand CEO, Nikki Grafton, is delighted to welcome Casey to the group saying, "Sam’s hire is a win for PHD. His experience working across multiple channels here and overseas, and on both branding and performance clients is highly valued. We are looking forward to seeing Sam’s digital and marketing technology capability further strengthen our agency specialist offering".

Brendan Hewitt - no stranger to PHD - has spent the last 6 years in London working under the titles of Global Innovation Director, in the PHD Unilever Global Strategy Unit and most recently Global Innovation/Strategy Director, of the PHD Global Business team.

Hewitt has been responsible for Unilever’s Dove, Dove Men and Vaseline’s worldwide media innovation and digital excellence. In his most recent role in the PHD Global Business team, Hewitt worked on Volkswagen Group, Diageo and VF Corporation.

"We are very proud to have Brendan returning to PHD New Zealand as Group Strategy Director. His 12 plus year commitment to the network means that Brendan has a wealth of experience and we are thrilled to have his talent and knowledge now available again to our local clients", adds Grafton.