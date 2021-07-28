'All Blacks should be proud of INEOS deal' - Energy Resources Aotearoa

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 12:16

The sponsorship of the All Blacks by global company INEOS is great news for New Zealand and should be celebrated, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa.

"INEOS products are used in wind turbines, solar panels, clothing and medical products," says chief executive John Carnegie.

"As a company they support a net zero emissions goal for 2050 and are putting this into action by supporting hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

"This valuable sponsorship will support all of New Zealand's international sides, including the Black Ferns and MÄori All Blacks.

"New Zealand Rugby should completely ignore hypocritical whinging from Greenpeace, who will never be happy until we’re all living in caves and eating grass."