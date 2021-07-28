NZ product finalist for Best Bike Accessory in the World Award - aeroe

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 17:27

New Zealand based product design company aeroe recently launched their latest innovation to the biking world and the world has taken note. Their latest product - the patented spider rear rack - recently being named as a finalist for best bike accessory in the world at the prestigious world leading EuroBike awards based in Germany in September.

12 years on since the aeroe team designed the innovative freeload rack which was since acquired by Swedish company Thule in 2012, aeroe have leveraged off their experience in the industry and created their most innovative and exciting range of bike accessories to date. The products were designed by Pat Maguire in 2019 who sadly passed away shortly after. His sons Mike and Paddy Maguire have been commercialising and bringing the product range to market since then, and have been growing at a rapid pace, now having their products in bike shops in 6 countries around the world and also sell worldwide through their website aeroe.com. Their products are available in all good bike shops in New Zealand, including being stock in all Torpedo 7 stores throughout the country.

Aeroe latest offering is a simple and secure way to carry any bag or tent on any type of bike including e-bikes. The quick release rack can be quickly mounted to the seat stays of just about any type of bike from full suspension mountain bikes to gravel and commuter bikes and e-bikes (including bikes without inbuilt eyelets). Users can then quickly take it on or off - or swap between bikes as required. The rack comes with one cradle which has in-built straps that holds the dry bag or tent in place. Additional cradles can then be added to the sides of the rack depending on how much gear you need to take. Cradles can be rotated 180 degrees to suit heel clearances or dropper post use, all to cater for the needs of carrying gear on modern bikes and e-bikes in an easy way.

‘’Our latest innovation was designed in response to seeing the shift in what people were wanting to carry on their bike for the day - or for multi day trips such as the heaphy track, old ghost road or the timber trail here in NZ and to cater for the different types of modern bikes people were now using for these trips. People are looking for simple ways to carry waterproof dry bags or their favorite tent, on their bike in an easy way.

We feel we have achieved this with our aeroe spider rear rack system, and the word is starting to spread among cyclists around the world which is great to see, to be recognized for this on the world stage by being named as a finalist for best bike accessory in the world at the biggest biking event in the world is incredibly satisfying for us" The Maguire Brothers.

‘’We have had great support here in NZ, by the likes of NZTE, our investors and mentors, as well as local bike shops such as Burkes Cycles in Wellington and Cycle World in Dunedin to name a few. Being in Torpedo 7 throughout the country has also been great to help with becoming a well-known brand here in NZ as we focus on growing in USA, Canada, Australia and Germany as out next key markets. We are gaining great momentum in these countries with good relationships with the likes of MEC in Canada, and Rose Bikes in Germany. It’s an exciting stage for us as we take our NZ products to the World. ‘’

The Maguire Brothers.

Bikepacking is growing rapidly throughout New Zealand and around the world. With many of the great trails in New Zealand now opening for multi day bike trips, and with the addition of e-bikes, this has opened up the ability to go on these trails to more people.

‘’The amount of people going on multi days trips on a bike or ebike is growing rapidly , both here in NZ and around the world which is great, as it’s a great way to see the country and spend time with your friends and family….to play a part of making this easier and more enjoyable for people no matter their technical ability is very rewarding. ‘’ The Maguire Brothers.

Retailers who are interested in stocking aeroe products can contact aeroe via the email team@aeroe.com or the details below.

Consumers interested in viewing or purchasing product with free shipping worldwide can do so via www.aeroe.com