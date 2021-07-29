Gull offers 'big return from holiday discount'

Thursday, 29 July, 2021 - 09:28

12 Cents Off All Fuel Types From 7AM Thursday 29 July 2021 until 12PM midday Friday 30 July 2021

29 July 2021, Auckland - The start of the school holidays saw hefty rises in fuel pricing as the global cost of fuel per barrel surged, surpassing pre Covid levels to reach an 18-month high. To welcome many people back from school holidays, Gull New Zealand is offering Kiwi motorists a 12 cents per litre Discount Day.

The July Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00AM on 29 July 2021 until 12:00PM midday on Friday 30 July 2021.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist, says Gull enjoys giving back to kiwi motorists and jumps at any chance to bring savings back into NZ communities.

"Gull’s Discount Days are our way of giving back to NZ motorists so you can get out and spend time with your loved ones instead of worrying about the cost of the fuel. This is especially so after the School Holidays and when global fuel prices have gone up so much. As always there is no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00AM today for as much or as little fuel as you like."

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91) $2.117

Force 10 (98) $2.327

Diesel $1.357

Lowest priced North Island sites outside of Auckland region as below: Atiamuri

Offering the lowest North Island regular (91) price $1.937 per litre Te Kuiti

Offering the lowest North Island diesel price $1.247 per litre

Woolston Offering the lowest South Island regular (91) price $2.017 per litre

Maheno Offering the lowest South Island diesel price $1.257 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

--Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.