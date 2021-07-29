Mark Cairns announced as intended chair for 2degrees

Thursday, 29 July, 2021 - 10:02

New Zealand’s fastest growing, full-service telco and well-loved challenger brand 2degrees today announced Mark Cairns as the intended chair of the 2degrees board, should its IPO proceed.

Brad Horwitz, 2degrees’ current chair says, "Mark Cairns has outstanding credentials and is widely respected as a CEO and Company Director. He brings significant expertise and leadership along with recognised listed company credentials to what will be a compelling new investment opportunity in both New Zealand and Australia."

"As we prepare for an IPO, we are pleased to have Mark Cairns ready to lead a board of directors," says Mark Aue, CEO. "This is an exciting time in 2degrees’ history and identifying our chair sets the tone for a high calibre board to take us into the future."

Mark Cairns has watched 2degrees’ growth over the past 12 years and is delighted to align with a brand that continues to challenge the status quo and bring fairness to all New Zealanders.

"2degrees changed the game when it entered the telco market. After spending more than $1 billion on its network, it is now New Zealand’s fastest growing full-service telco, both in mobile and broadband connections. With a potential listing of 2degrees on the horizon, they’re poised to achieve even more for New Zealand. I’m impressed with the special culture that exists at 2degrees and proud to have the opportunity to be a part of this next era," says Mark Cairns.

Mark Aue adds, "We’ve already welcomed Mark and his family as 2degrees customers, and we look forward to welcoming Mark to our 2degrees whÄnau and working together to deliver greater value for our customers and communities."