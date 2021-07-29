Employment indicators: weekly as at 26 July 2021 - Stats NZ

Thursday, 29 July, 2021 - 11:45

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 20 June 2021:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,281,470 total paid jobs (up 4,880 or 0.21 percent)

96,550 paid jobs in primary industries (down 220 or 0.23 percent)

429,630 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 590 or 0.14 percent)

1,694,390 paid jobs in services industries (up 5,190 or 0.31 percent)

60,900 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 510 or 0.84 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,086.17 (down $10.66 or 0.97 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Employment indicators: Weekly as at 26 July 2021

CSV files for download