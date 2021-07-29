Esk Valley 'showcases the best of Hawke's Bay' with new Great Dirt wine range

Thursday, 29 July, 2021 - 13:26

Craft Hawke’s Bay winery launches all-new range for discerning individuals, designed to hero the unique qualities of the ‘great dirt’ of Esk Valley’s finest vineyards

Premium craft winery, Esk Valley, is launching its Great Dirt range, in homage to unique vineyard sites. The range features a variety of wines that have been created from some of the most individual and exceptional of Hawke’s Bay’s vineyards.

Great Dirt is an inimitable showcase of the vineyards in which its grapes are grown and the intensive labour undertaken to create the wine. The wines will be available online and in specialty retailers nationwide from early August.

Selected vineyards long proven to produce Esk Valley’s most striking and thought-provoking wines have been utilised for this exquisite range. Each wine bestowed with complexity, nuance, and personality from each vineyard’s ‘great dirt’. The range includes the Seabed Chardonnay, River Gravel Merlot Malbec Cabernet Sauvignon, Hillside Syrah and Hillside Malbec Merlot Cabernet Franc Syrah.

Esk Valley was founded in 1986 and promptly forged a reputation for its innovative and quality wines. Today, it is renowned for pushing boundaries, taking an analogue approach to winemaking in a digital age and creating wines that fill the soul and reflect the natural environment of the Hawke’s Bay.

Esk Valley Winemaker Gordon Russell has instilled the winery’s reputation over many years, introducing new grape varieties and wine styles to the Hawke’s Bay region and formulating unique wines for discerning individuals. With his distinctive and natural approach to winemaking, Gordon Russell describes the Great Dirt range as a simple concept.

"All vineyards have a unique fingerprint that you can taste in its wine. While all wines echo the site in which the grapes are grown, only a very small number can create truly fine wine.

"The Great Dirt range reflects our finest vineyards and has been carefully crafted to produce our very best wines. With this range we showcase sites with unique dirt that we believe are unquestionably great, whether that be seashell, limestone or gravel.

Gordon Russell adds, "While our analogue approach takes more time and more craft than is usual in today’s world, we believe we have created not only the most inspired, but the most inspiring wines and look forward to sharing the Great Dirt range with the world’s wine lovers."

The Great Dirt range will be available online at www.eskvalleywines.com and through select retailers from 2nd August, RRP $49.99 to $89.99.