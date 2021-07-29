NZ Bus welcomes agreement of driver deal

Thursday, 29 July, 2021 - 16:31

NZ Bus has welcomed today’s approval of a new collective employment agreement with its Wellington bus drivers.

The agreement secures a fair and equitable outcome for existing staff and gives NZ Bus greater ability to recruit more full-time drivers.

"This is a great outcome. We want our drivers to be the best paid and have the best conditions in the industry, and this deal achieves that," says Chief Operating Officer Jay Zmijewski.

"We look forward to attracting more drivers to the industry to provide safe and secure public transport services to the people of Wellington."

NZ Bus acknowledged Greater Wellington Regional Council, specifically Scott Gallacher and his team, for its role in the pay talks.

"We look forward to partnering with Council to improve service levels in the coming weeks and months."

NZ Bus is committed to being a responsible and successful employer and public transport operator for the long-term.