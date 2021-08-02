EV Sales Hit Record in July - Drive Electric

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 16:34

Mark Gilbert, Chair of Drive Electric says, "Sales of EVs, new and used, have skyrocketed in July hitting a record 1,944 sold, according to provisional Ministry of Transport figures. This is more than a thousand above the previous record month in March 2021.

"The Clean Car Discount started on 1 July and appears to have driven unprecedented demand for EVs. We will continue to monitor the uptake over the coming months, but early signs are very encouraging, particularly given some importers faced stock shortages.

"Members are telling us that they have never seen consumer interest in electric vehicles quite like it. Hits on the Drive Electric website, which independently details EV models available, are also up by tens of thousands.

"There has been some public debate about this policy, but at its core it's about encouraging the uptake of e-mobility, while maintaining choice. From a climate change perspective, we all benefit when someone chooses to buy an EV instead of a petrol vehicle."