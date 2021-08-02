Ethical dairy company attracts over 450 investments - Happy Cow Milk

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 16:38

Happy Herd Milk Company, trading as Happy Cow Milk, has had over 450 investments pledged to its equity crowdfunding campaign in three weeks. The campaign has raised close to $450,000 so far.

Company Founder, Glen Herud, is pleased with the campaign’s progress and hopes more Kiwis will come on board as investors.

"With a minimum investment of $102, we’ve made the threshold to becoming a Happy Cow Milk shareholder as low as possible".

Mr Herud claims that being community-owned is an important part of Happy Cow Milk’s company ethos. In November 2019, the company’s first equity crowdfunding round was fully subscribed within eight hours of going public. The campaign closed with $400,000 raised through 557 investments.

"Our customers have shown us an incredible amount of support in the past. We are currently proudly owned by over five hundred Kiwi investors, and we’re keen to expand that crowd with our current equity campaign".

The Happy Cow Milk ethical dairy model revolves around environmental sustainability, better profitability for participating farmers, and kinder practices toward cows.

"Happy Cow Milk dairy farmers leave calves with their mothers, unlike most in the dairy industry. We also use mobile milking sheds, meaning the cows never need to leave the fields", says Mr Herud.

"We believe New Zealanders want kinder dairy, and that the tremendous support shown for our model so far proves that".

Happy Cow Milk operates 100% plastic-free, using glass refillables instead. Their unique ‘Milk factory in a box’ invention collects, pasteurises, and transports milk. These ‘Milk factories in boxes’ are then connected straight into dispensers at cafes, supermarkets and other milk distributing facilities, cutting back on wastage, emissions and costs.

Mr Herud believes the Milk factory in a box could be a game changer for the dairy industry in New Zealand and around the world.

"Hundreds of Kiwis have already put their faith in the Happy Cow Milk model, and we’re seeing some interest in Australia too. We’re now ready to take it up a notch".

Happy Cow Milk Company is offering shares at NZ$3 per share, and is offering 8.7% to 27.6% ownership of the company. The minimum pledge is $102. The equity crowdfunding campaign launched publicly on 12 July at 9 am NZDT and has raised $445,710 so far. The offer closes on 9 August at 5pm NZDT.

You can find the campaign and information memorandum here: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/investments/468-happy-herd-milk-company